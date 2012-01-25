The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is pictured outside its head office in Mumbai November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Headline inflation does not need to get to a particular number for the Reserve Bank of India to act on interest rates, Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said.

RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao, speaking on the same conference call, said core inflation of 4.00 percent to 4.50 percent was in the realm of possibility and that the central bank would like the number to reach that level eventually.

Subbarao and Gokarn were speaking in a conference call with analysts a day after the central bank cut cash reserve requirements for banks but held key interest rates steady.

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak)