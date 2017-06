A policeman walks past the logo of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) outside its head office in Mumbai November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn's term has been extended to December 31, a finance ministry official, who did not wish to be named, said on Wednesday.

Gokarn's three-year term was supposed to end on November 24. He handles the monetary policy department among others and also represents the RBI at the G-20 Deputies' forum. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)