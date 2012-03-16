MUMBAI, March 16 Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said oil prices and economic growth will be considered while taking a decision on policy rates in the policy statement for next financial year starting in April.

It was also very important for the government to remain committed to capping the subsidy bill, Gokarn told reporters in an interaction after the budget on Friday.

The RBI's policy statement for 2012/13 will be released on April 17.

The central bank kept its policy repo rate on hold at 8.50 percent at the mid-quarter policy review on Thursday, warning on resurgent inflation risks, putting pressure on the government to trim the fiscal deficit one day before the federal budget.

The Indian government played it safe in unveiling its 2012/13 budget on Friday, pledging reforms but setting only modest targets for trimming a ballooning fiscal deficit, disappointing bond market investors.

For budget TAKE-A-LOOK, see. (Reporting by Neha Arora and Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)