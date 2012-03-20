NEW DELHI, March 20 A sharp decline in commodity prices may create room for fiscal and monetary policy easing, Reserve Bank of India deputy governor Subir Gokarn said on Tuesday on the sidelines of an industry event.

The central bank kept its policy repo rate on hold at 8.50 percent at the mid-quarter review on Thursday, warning on resurgent inflation risks, and put pressure on the government to trim the fiscal deficit.

For budget stories see TAKE-A-LOOK:. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)