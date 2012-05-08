HYDERABAD, India May 8 Pressure on food inflation in India is still very strong, said Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

Risk of inflation becoming resurgent is "significant", he added on Tuesday, while addressing industry members of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in the southern city of Hyderabad.

India's wholesale price index (WPI), the main inflation indicator, rose an annual 6.89 percent in March, higher than the 6.70 percent rise estimated by analysts, as food inflation shot up even as manufacturing inflation eased. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)