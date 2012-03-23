US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to remove reference to property sector)
HONG KONG, March 23 India's newly introduced consumer price index will be a useful tool for assessing domestic sources of inflation with more data but the measure is still young and has limitations, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, the central bank, said on Friday.
Speaking at an investor conference in Hong Kong, Subir Gokarn also said a low fiscal deficit would help in bringing down interest rates and boosting investments. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.