(Corrects headline and first paragraph to remove reference to property sector)

HONG KONG, March 23 India's newly introduced consumer price index will be a useful tool for assessing domestic sources of inflation with more data but the measure is still young and has limitations, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, the central bank, said on Friday.

Speaking at an investor conference in Hong Kong, Subir Gokarn also said a low fiscal deficit would help in bringing down interest rates and boosting investments. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)