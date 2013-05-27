MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday banks would not be allowed to give loans against units of gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and gold mutual funds.

As these products are backed by bullion and primary gold, the restriction on grant of loan against gold bullion will be applicable to loan against units of gold ETFs and units of gold mutual funds, the RBI said in a statement.

The RBI also said that while giving loan against gold coins sold by banks, the lenders should ensure that the weight of the coins does not exceed 50 grams per customer.

In a separate statement, the central bank said no advances should be given by non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) against bullion, primary gold and gold coins.

The RBI also said NBFCs should not give loans for the purchase of gold in any form including primary gold, bullion, jewellery, coins, units of gold ETFs and units of gold mutual funds.

(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)