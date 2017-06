Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Duvvuri Subbarao smiles after arriving for a quarterly interest rate review briefing at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Duvvuri Subbarao smiles during a business conference in New Delhi July 31, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

MUMBAI RBI chief Duvvuri Subbarao said the simultaneous cut in the repo rate and the cash reserve ratio was to ensure transmission of monetary policy action into lending rates.

Subbarao was addressing a post-policy press conference after he earlier cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent and the cash reserve ratio by an equivalent amount to 4 percent.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)