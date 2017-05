Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks to The Economic Club of New York, in midtown Manhattan May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

MUMBAI Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday that he was not interested in heading the International Monetary Fund after finishing his term as India's central bank chief.

"It's not a job I have applied for," he told television channel NDTV in an interview. "It's not a job I am running for."

Rajan's three-year term is due to end in Sept. 2016.

