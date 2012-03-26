An employee uses an electronic machine to check an Indian currency note inside a bank in the northern Indian city of Allahabad December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

MUMBAI, March 23 The Reserve Bank of India is not uncomfortable with the recent surge in federal bond yields and is unlikely to buy more debt simply to contain them, three RBI officials said, putting the responsibility on the government to control its borrowing costs.

The Indian central bank is tasked with managing the government's borrowing programme, but is not in favour of artificially suppressing yields.

"Why should we be uncomfortable if it (the 10-year benchmark yield) goes to 8.50 percent or above? It is the government's prerogative and if they think the borrowing cost is too high, then they should reduce their borrowing," said one senior official.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield shot up by a cumulative 14 basis points to a two-and-half-month high of 8.45 percent over two days last week following the central bank's mid-quarter policy review and after the annual federal budget included a bigger-than-expected borrowing target.

"We want the yield curve to reflect the fundamentals. Inflation risks are quite high and consumption-led spending adds to such risks," said another senior RBI official.

The central bank surprised markets with a strong anti-inflationary tone in its policy review, leading several analysts to scale back expectations for aggressive rate cuts in the fiscal year 2012/13 that starts in April.

The 10-year yield has dipped since March 16 to close at 8.38 percent on Thursday as there is no debt sale scheduled for the rest of the month. Indian bond markets were closed for a local holiday on Friday.

But traders say the yield can touch 8.70 percent in the run-up to the April monetary policy statement on concerns over inflation and the government's plan to borrow a record 5.7 trillion rupees in fiscal 2012/13.

The bond yield had touched a nine-month low of 8.10 percent on February 1 on expectations of continued asset purchases by the central bank.

CASH CRUNCH

The RBI has been buying gilts through open market operations (OMO) since November due to an acute liquidity shortage arising from its intervention in the foreign exchange market through state-run banks, along with heavy cash withdrawals by the public as high inflation eroded savings.

The central bank sold a net $19.86 billion during September to January to support the Indian currency which had touched an all-time low of 54.30 per dollar on December 15.

The RBI has bought 1.25 trillion rupees of debt since November and infused banks with 800 billion rupees by reducing their cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 125 basis points.

The RBI officials added that cash conditions are expected to improve next week on government spending following the collection of advance taxes from companies.

"We estimate around 700 billion rupees has been paid as advance taxes to the government. There is no reason why the government won't spend now," a third official said.

"We can only do OMOs if liquidity remains tight. If despite government spending, liquidity doesn't improve due to forex intervention only then the option of OMO may arise and not for government borrowing," the official said.

Despite the debt buys and the CRR cuts, cash conditions remain tight, with banks borrowing an average of over 1.3 trillion rupees daily from the RBI's repo window, more than double its comfort zone.

"This is just a temporary tightness. Government should spend latest by first week of April," the third official said.

Hopes of debt purchases resurfaced after the government's massive borrowing plan announcement as dealers expected the RBI to step in to smooth out any market disturbance.

One senior dealer at a foreign institution in Mumbai said the central bank should be concerned about the 10-year bond yield, given that it is a benchmark for corporate borrowing costs.

"The 10-year bond yield is a benchmark for long-term corporate loans and is not just a bond yield," he said.

(Additional reporting and writing by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan and Toby Chopra)