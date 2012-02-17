Feb 17 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended Feb. 10, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement.

The state governments also did not borrow from the central bank in the week ended Feb. 10.

The federal government had 169.14 billion rupees ($3.43 billion) of outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended Feb. 3, while the state governments had outstanding loans of 930 million rupees in the same period.

($1 = 49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)