Feb 24 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended Feb. 18, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. State governments borrowed 21.21 billion rupees ($432.86 million) from the central bank in the week ended Feb. 18, it said. The federal government and state governments did not have any outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended Feb. 10. ($1 = 49 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)