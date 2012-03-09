March 9 The Indian government and states had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended March 2, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

The federal government did not have any outstanding loans from the central bank in the week to Feb. 24 as well, while the state governments borrowed 1.14 billion rupees ($22.85 million).

($1 = 49.9 rupees)