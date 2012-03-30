March 30 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended March 23, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 1.13 billion rupees ($22.16 million) from the central bank in the week ended March 23, it said.

The federal government did not have any outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended March 16, while state governments had outstanding loans of 550 million rupees in the same period.

($1 = 51 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)