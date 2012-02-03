Feb 3 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended Jan. 27, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 870 million rupees ($17.9 million) from the central bank in the week ended Jan. 27, it said.

The federal government borrowed 161.77 billion rupees from the central bank in the week ended Jan. 20, while state governments had outstanding loans of 5.25 billion rupees in the same period.

($1 = 48.69 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)