Feb 10 The Indian government had 169.14 billion rupees ($3.4 billion) of outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended Feb. 3, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 930 million rupees from the central bank in the week ended Feb. 3, it said.

The federal government did not have any outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended Jan. 27, while state governments had outstanding loans of 870 million rupees in the same period.

($1 = 49.5 rupees)