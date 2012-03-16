US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
March 16 The Indian government and states had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended March 9, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
The federal and state governments did not have any outstanding loans from the central bank in the week to March 2 as well.
($1 = 49.9 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.