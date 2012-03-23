March 23 The Indian government had no outstanding loans while the states had an outstanding of 550 million rupees ($10.75 million) in the week ended March 16, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

The federal and state governments did not have any outstanding loans from the central bank in the week to March 9. ($1 = 51.1750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)