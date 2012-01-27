Jan 27 India's federal government borrowed 161.77 billion rupees ($3.28 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India in the week ended Jan. 20, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement.

State governments borrowed 5.25 billion rupees from the central bank in the Jan. 20 week, it said.

The federal government borrowed 149.80 billion rupees from the central bank in the week ended Jan. 13, while state governments had outstanding loans of 2.17 billion rupees in the same period.

($1 = 49.3 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)