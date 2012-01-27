BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
Jan 27 India's federal government borrowed 161.77 billion rupees ($3.28 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India in the week ended Jan. 20, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement.
State governments borrowed 5.25 billion rupees from the central bank in the Jan. 20 week, it said.
The federal government borrowed 149.80 billion rupees from the central bank in the week ended Jan. 13, while state governments had outstanding loans of 2.17 billion rupees in the same period.
($1 = 49.3 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)