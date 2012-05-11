BANGALORE May 11 A sharp contraction in India's
industrial output in March reinforces the slowdown trend in the
country, a deputy central banker said on Friday.
The moderating inflation was a result of the growth
slowdown, Subir Gokarn said.
India's industrial output unexpectedly contracted
3.5 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed
on Friday.
Annual economic growth probably dropped from a near 8.5
percent to sub-7 percent in the 2011/12 fiscal year, which many
consider to be the new trend growth rate for Asia's
third-largest economy.
