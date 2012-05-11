BANGALORE May 11 A sharp contraction in India's industrial output in March reinforces the slowdown trend in the country, a deputy central banker said on Friday.

The moderating inflation was a result of the growth slowdown, Subir Gokarn said.

India's industrial output unexpectedly contracted 3.5 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

Annual economic growth probably dropped from a near 8.5 percent to sub-7 percent in the 2011/12 fiscal year, which many consider to be the new trend growth rate for Asia's third-largest economy. (Reporting by Harichandan Arakali; editing by Malini Menon)