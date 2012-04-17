April 17 India's central bank cut interest rates on Tuesday for the first time in three years by an unexpectedly sharp 50 basis points to give a boost to flagging economic growth but warned that there is limited scope for further rate cuts. The Reserve Bank of India cut its policy repo rate to 8.00 percent, compared with expectations for a 25 basis point cut in a Reuters poll. Following are highlights from the monetary policy statement and comments from top central bank officials: POLICY MEASURES: * Cuts repo rate by 50 bps to 8.00 percent * Reverse repo rate falls to 7.00 percent * Cash reserve ratio unchanged at 4.75 percent * Raises borrowing limit of banks under marginal standing facility to 2 percent from 1 percent. POLICY STANCE: * Says modest growth slowdown, upside risks to inflation limit space for further reduction in policy rates * Policy stance aims to provide greater liquidity cushion to financial system * Liquidity moving towards comfort zone, proactive steps will be taken to restore to comfort zone if needed * Cut rate by 50 bps due to better understanding of 2012/13 growth and inflation than at time of March policy * Wanted to give more decisive signal for monetary policy transmission through 50 bps rate cut * Monetary easing may not be a sufficient condition for boosting investment * If growth is 7.3 percent this year, then scope for rate cut is limited * Cumulative impact of policy actions since January has not been fully transmitted * Indications show non-inflationary growth rate of 7.5 percent * Still believe 5 percent inflation is "something to strive for" * Will manage liquidity in plus/minus one percent band of deposits FORECASTS * Baseline GDP growth forecast for 2012/13 at 7.3 percent * Baseline wholesale price index inflation projection for March 2013 at 6.5 percent * Money supply growth projected at 15 percent, credit growth at 17 percent and deposits at 16 percent in 2012/13 FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKET * Concerned over thin foreign exchange market volume after imposition of restrictions on rupee speculative trading * Says some curbs on forex trading need to stay, some may need to be withdrawn ECONOMY * Says current account deficit level unsustainable * Financing of current account deficit will continue to pose a major challenge * Risk of pass-through of administered prices into inflation limited on reduced corporate pricing power * Non-food manufactured products inflation expected to remain contained * Full text of statement: link.reuters.com/der67s * Analyst comments on policy statement (Compiled by Shamik Paul and Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)