July 31 India's central bank left interest rates
unchanged for the second time since June, in line with
expectations, while cutting its growth forecast and lifting its
inflation outlook as economic conditions deteriorate.
The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy repo rate
at 8 percent and left the cash reserve ratio
for banks at 4.75 percent. CRR is the share of
deposits banks must keep with the RBI.
"In the current circumstances, lowering policy rates will
only aggravate inflationary impulses without necessarily
stimulating growth," RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao wrote in the
monetary policy review, adding the central bank's primary focus
remains inflation control.
A Reuters poll of 20 economists last week showed all but one
expected the RBI to hold rates steady.
Following are highlights from the monetary policy statement
and comments from top central bank officials:
POLICY MEASURES:
* Keeps repo rate unchanged at 8 percent.
* Reverse repo stays at 7 percent.
* Cash reserve ratio stays at 4.75 percent.
* Statutory Liquidity Ratio cut to 23 percent of deposits
from 24 percent, effective Aug. 11.
POLICY STANCE:
* Lowering policy rates now would only aggravate
inflationary impulses without necessarily stimulating growth.
* Primary focus of monetary policy remains inflation
control.
* Decline in non-food manufactured inflation not
commensurate with growth moderation.
* Will respond to liquidity pressures including by way of
open market operations.
FORECASTS
* Baseline GDP growth forecast for 2012/13 cut to 6.5
percent from 7.3 percent.
* Baseline wholesale price index inflation projection for
March 2013 raised to 7 percent, from 6.5 percent.
INFLATION STANCE
* Conduct of monetary policy will continue to condition and
contain perception of inflation in the range of 4.0-4.5 per
cent.
* Challenge for monetary policy is to maintain its priority
of containing inflation and lowering inflation expectations.
* Deficient and uneven monsoon performance so far will have
an adverse impact on food inflation.
* Going forward, further pressure on non-food manufactured
products inflation cannot be ruled out.
* Outlook for food and commodity prices, especially crude
oil, has turned uncertain.
* The reversal in crude oil prices in recent weeks may add
to domestic inflationary pressure.
* Input price pressures due to exchange rate movements and
infrastructure bottlenecks in coal, minerals and power may push
up non-food manufactured products inflation.
* While growth has slowed down significantly, inflation
remains well above comfort zone.
* Wage inflation in rural and urban areas remains relatively
high.
GROWTH, ECONOMY
* Large twin deficits pose significant risks to
macroeconomic stability.
* Risks of potentially large negative spillovers from US,
and euro area, have increased.
* External risks to the outlook for the Indian economy are
intensifying.
* If the rainfall deficiency persists, agricultural
production could be adversely impacted.
* Need immediate action on fuel, fertiliser subsidies to
meet the target of restricting the subsidy.
* Data for industrial activity in Apr-May suggests that
industrial production, despite some recovery, remains weak.
* M3 growth projection for 2012-13 has been retained at 15
per cent and the growth in non-food credit of scheduled
commercial banks at 17 per cent.
