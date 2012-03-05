The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is pictured outside its head office in Mumbai January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

The Reserve Bank of India remains focused on economic growth even though rising oil prices have emerged as an inflationary risk since the central bank's last policy review in January, Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Monday.

Gokarn noted that a sharp slowdown in economic growth had reduced the ability of producers to pass on price increases.

"In a situation where growth was much stronger in 2010 that pass-through was quite visible," he said. "As soon as oil prices went up, we saw the overall price level going up as well.

"That scenario is quite different now, which means it is likely the producers do not have as much pricing power as they did," he said on the sidelines of a Deutsche Bank conference.

Gokarn, who handles the monetary policy at the RBI, said the bank's stance on policy did not change quarter-to-quarter.

Decisions on policy, he said, were based on "a forward-looking view of the dynamics of both growth and inflation and in larger context of global risk and domestic risks".

The RBI said in its policy statement in January that its bias in the growth-inflation balance had shifted to growth.

Oil prices climbed to near $124 per barrel on Monday, compared with about $110 per barrel just before the bank's January policy statement.

India's annual wholesale price index, the country's main inflation gauge, eased to 6.55 percent in January, the slowest rise since November 2009.

Economic growth slowed to 6.1 percent in the three months to December, the weakest annual pace in almost three years.

In a separate interview on CNBC-TV18, Gokarn said there was still room for the RBI to cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks.

"When the space opened up for CRR cut, we used it," he said.

"That space still exists, and so if we think it is appropriate we will use it."

The RBI cut the CRR, or the proportion of deposits that banks must maintain with the central bank, by 50 basis points to 5.5 percent on January 24 but kept its key policy rate unchanged.

The RBI will next review monetary policy on March 15.

The CRR cut in January is estimated to have released 320 billion rupees into the banking system.

Gokarn said the RBI was not considering a cut in the amount of government bonds that banks need to hold, known as the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR).

"Let's not forget that (the) system as a whole has about 5.5 percent excess (SLR) capacity," he said. "So, reducing SLR doesn't create any more capacity at this point...", he said.

Banks are required to invest at least 24 percent of their deposits in government bonds or other approved securities, but hold nearly 29 percent because of a lack of lending opportunities.

Since January, daily average borrowing by banks at the RBI's repo window has risen to 1.3 trillion rupees, far above the RBI's stated comfort level of 600 billion rupees.

Borrowing is expected to rise to more than 2 trillion rupees per day in mid-March when companies pay taxes.

Gokarn said he did not want to speculate on what measures the bank might take to ease tight cash conditions.

"But we are very conscious of the stress that tax payments may impose in liquidity system and we will try to do what we can do to mitigate it," he said.

(Editing by Ted Kerr)