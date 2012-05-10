A man talks on his mobile phone as he walks past the logo of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its head office in Mumbai June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold $550 million in the spot market in March, it said in its monthly bulletin on Thursday, with outstanding net forward sales rising sharply in the same month.

An RBI official said the bank continued to roll over its forward dollar sales contracts in March in order to defer tight cash conditions.

Outstanding net forward dollar sales rose to $3.2 billion in March from $1.45 billion in February as the RBI chose to intervene mostly in the forwards market to delay the impact of further tightness in rupee liquidity, the official said, declining to be identified because he is not allowed to speak to the media.

Selling dollars in the spot market to arrest the fall in the rupee drains rupee liquidity in a already cash-constrained banking system.

From September through March, the RBI sold $20.69 billion in the spot market, data shows. It has also been taking administrative steps to defend the rupee, including further moves on Thursday to release dollars into the market.

In February, the RBI had rolled over $1.11 billion worth of forward contracts to March.

The rupee has lost more than 8 percent since the start of March and fell to a record closing low of 53.82 to the dollar on Wednesday. However, it recovered some of its lost ground on Thursday after the RBI's moves.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Tony Munroe)