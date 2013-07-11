India's industrial output falls unexpectedly in February
NEW DELHI India's industrial output unexpectedly fell 1.2 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.
INDORE, India India's central bank will aim to keep inflation low, while supporting growth, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday.
The Reserve Bank of India will take into account developments in inflation, growth as well as the external situation while formulating its monetary policy review, due on July 30, he said.
NEW DELHI India will launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as planned on July 1 to boost economic growth and state revenues, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday, despite calls from some businesses for a delay.