MUMBAI, Jan 24 The Reserve Bank of India said the revised cash reserve ratio (CRR) for scheduled commercial banks will be effective from the fortnight starting Jan. 28. The RBI cut CRR, the share of deposits banks must hold with the central bank, by 50 basis points to 5.50 percent on Tuesday to ease tight liquidity, signaling a policy shift towards reviving growth after nearly two years of fighting inflation. With core inflation still stubbornly high, the Reserve Bank of India, as expected, left its policy repo rate unchanged at 8.50 percent for the second consecutive review. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)