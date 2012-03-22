MUMBAI, March 22 Cash in the Indian banking system will continue to remain tight till inflation comes down significantly, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. "Liquidity cannot be ample when you are fighting inflation. We cannot have easy liquidity," K.C. Chakrabarty said at an industry event. "Liquidity will remain tight till inflation is very very low," he said. India's headline inflation rose 6.95 percent from a year earlier in February, after a spike in vegetable prices fanned food inflation. The severe cash shortage in the banking system has forced banks to borrow about 1.3 trillion rupees a day on average from the Reserve Bank of India in the current quarter, more than double the amount the central bank considers normal. The central bank has infused liquidity through a cut in banks' cash reserve ratio, or the share of deposits banks must hold with the central bank in cash, and open market operations in the recent past to deflect some liquidity pressure. The CRR cut that came into effect on March 10 is estimated to have released about 480 billion rupees into the banking system. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)