MUSSOORIE, India May 24 India's central bank has an option to sell dollars directly to state oil companies, the Reserve Bank of India governor said on Thursday, to help ease pressure on the rupee that hit another record low.

Duvvuri Subbarao also said the central bank is not considering a sovereign bond offering right now. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)