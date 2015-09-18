MUMBAI, Sept 18 The head of India's central
bank, under pressure from the government and corporates to cut
rates, said on Friday that his greatest task would be to keep
inflation low not just now, but also in the future.
Pressure on the Reserve Bank of India increased this week,
after inflation dived to a new low in August, thanks to falling
commodity prices. Adding to that, the United States kept rates
steady on Thursday.
RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, however, said any move in India
would have to consider long-term inflation implications.
"(The) key task is to keep inflation low, not just today but
well into the future," he told a gathering of industrialists and
bankers in Mumbai.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Douglas Busvine)