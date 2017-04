The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India said it will allow banks to reschedule loans raised by companies through External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) effective immediately.

The RBI said it will allow banks to reschedule ECBs arising due to changes in draw-down schedule or repayment schedule.

The central bank said rescheduling would be allowed only once before the loan matures and will be available for loans raised under both automatic and approval routes.

