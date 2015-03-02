A vendor holds a rose while waiting for customers at her stall selling lime fruit at a wholesale fruit market in Bengaluru, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files

The government and the Reserve Bank of India bank have agreed an overhaul to monetary policy that will be the most significant in a generation, with changes that include an inflation target from the fiscal year beginning in April.

For story, India overhauls monetary policy with inflation target, click here

Following are key features of the document published on the finance ministry's website on Monday:

POLICY DETAIL

* India's monetary policy framework will be operated by the Reserve Bank of India.

* India's monetary policy framework will aim to "maintain price stability while keeping in mind the objective of growth".

INFLATION TARGET

* India's central bank will aim to bring inflation below 6 percent by Jan 2016.

* Consumer inflation target for 2016/2017 and subsequent years will be 4 percent +/-2 percentage points.

MISSING THE TARGET

* India central bank shall be seen to have failed to meet its target if inflation is more than 6 percent for three straight quarters in 2015/16 and subsequent years.

* From 2016/17, it will also be seen to have missed its target if inflation is below 2 percent for three straight quarters in 2016/17 and subsequent years.

EXPLAINING THE MISS

* If the central bank misses the inflation target, it will send a report to the government citing reasons and remedial actions.

* The central bank will also need to give an estimated time-period within which it expects to return to the target level.

COMMITTEE

* The change is expected to include the introduction of a Monetary Policy Committee, but there was no detail on that in the document released on Monday.

(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)