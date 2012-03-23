MUMBAI, March 23 The Reserve Bank of India is not uncomfortable with the recent surge in government bond yields and is unlikely to use debt buys through open market operation as a tool to contain the rise in yields, three central bank officials said.

"Why should we be uncomfortable if it (the 10-year benchmark yield) goes to 8.50 percent or above? It is the government's prerogative and if they think the borrowing cost is too high, then they should reduce their borrowing," one senior official told Reuters.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield shot up by 14 basis points to a two-and-half-month high of 8.45 percent in just two days after the RBI's policy statement on March 15 followed by the annual budget announcement the day after.

The central bank disappointed markets with a strong anti-inflationary tone in its policy review, and the government said it would borrow a larger-than-expected 5.7 trillion rupees ($111.4 billion) in the financial year starting in April. ($1 = 51.1750 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Shamik Paul and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)