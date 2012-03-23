* Govt should cut borrowing to reduce cost of raising funds
* RBI won't purchase debt just to rein in bond yields
* Tight liquidity conditions should improve from next week
(Updates to add quotes, background, RBI-Focus in headline)
By Shamik Paul and Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, March 23 The Reserve Bank of India is
not uncomfortable with the recent surge in federal bond yields
and is unlikely to buy more debt simply to contain them, three
central bank officials said, putting the responsibility on the
government to control its borrowing costs.
The Indian central bank is tasked with managing the
government's borrowing programme, but is not in favour of
artificially suppressing yields.
"Why should we be uncomfortable if it (the 10-year benchmark
yield) goes to 8.50 percent or above? It is the government's
prerogative and if they think the borrowing cost is too high,
then they should reduce their borrowing," said one senior
official.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield shot up by a
cumulative 14 basis points to a two-and-half-month high of 8.45
percent over two days last week following the central bank's
mid-quarter policy review and after the annual federal budget
included a bigger-than-expected borrowing target.
"We want the yield curve to reflect the fundamentals.
Inflation risks are quite high and consumption-led spending adds
to such risks," said another senior RBI official.
The central bank surprised markets with a strong
anti-inflationary tone in its policy review, leading several
analysts to scale back expectations for aggressive rate cuts in
the fiscal year 2012/13 that starts in April.
The 10-year yield has dipped since March 16 to close at 8.38
percent on Thursday as there is no debt sale scheduled for the
rest of the month. Indian bond markets were closed for a local
holiday on Friday.
But traders say the yield can touch 8.70 percent in the
run-up to the April monetary policy statement on concerns over
inflation and the government's plan to borrow a record 5.7
trillion rupees ($111.4 billion) in fiscal 2012/13.
The bond yield had touched a nine-month low of 8.10 percent
on Feb. 1 on expectations of continued asset purchases by the
central bank.
CASH CRUNCH
The RBI has been buying gilts through open market operations
(OMO) since November due to an acute liquidity shortage arising
from its intervention in the foreign exchange market through
state-run banks, along with heavy cash withdrawals by the public
as high inflation eroded savings.
The central bank sold a net $19.86 billion during September
to January to support the Indian currency which had touched an
all-time low of 54.30 per dollar on Dec. 15.
The RBI has bought 1.25 trillion rupees of debt since
November and infused banks with 800 billion rupees by reducing
their cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 125 basis points.
The RBI officials added that cash conditions are expected to
improve next week on government spending following the
collection of advance taxes from companies.
"We estimate around 700 billion rupees has been paid as
advance taxes to the government. There is no reason why the
government won't spend now," a third official said.
"We can only do OMOs if liquidity remains tight. If despite
government spending, liquidity doesn't improve due to forex
intervention only then the option of OMO may arise and not for
government borrowing," the official said.
Despite the debt buys and the CRR cuts, cash conditions
remain tight, with banks borrowing an average of over 1.3
trillion rupees daily from the RBI's repo window, more than
double its comfort zone.
"This is just a temporary tightness. Government should spend
latest by first week of April," the third official said.
Hopes of debt purchases resurfaced after the government's
massive borrowing plan announcement as dealers expected the RBI
to step in to smooth out any market disturbance.
One senior dealer at a foreign institution in Mumbai said
the central bank should be concerned about the 10-year bond
yield, given that it is a benchmark for corporate borrowing
costs.
"The 10-year bond yield is a benchmark for long-term
corporate loans and is not just a bond yield," he said.
($1 = 51.1750 rupees)
(Additional reporting and writing by Suvashree Dey Choudhury;
Editing by Aradhana Aravindan and Toby Chopra)