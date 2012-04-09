MUMBAI, April 9 The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars in the foreign exchange market on Monday at around 51.33 to 51.36 rupee levels, four traders said.

At 04:47 p.m. (1117 GMT), the rupee was at 51.21/22 to the dollar, after hitting a low of 51.17. It ended at 51.055/065 on Wednesday.

Indian bond, currency, stock and inter-bank cash markets were closed on Thursday and Friday for local holidays. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)