April 11 The Reserve Bank of India will consider gradually relaxing curbs on intra-day position limits in the forex market that were imposed in December to curb speculative bets on the rupee, a deputy governor said.

The central bank will consider such measures "within the overarching prerequisite of facilitating genuine hedging needs of the customers," H.R. Khan said in a speech at a foreign exchange dealers' conference in Zurich, which was put up on the RBI website on Wednesday.

In December, the central bank had imposed restrictions on intra-day trading limits to stem a sharp fall in the rupee.

The move led to a drop in trading volumes and the rupee , which had touched an all-time low of 54.30 to the dollar in December, subsequently recovered.

Following that, in February, the RBI had slightly relaxed individual limits on net open positions in foreign exchange trading. The relaxation was given on a case-to-case basis to banks which had large positions before the curb was imposed in December.

Khan said the rupee was still "far away" from being fully convertible and allowing the local currency a greater international role posed risks in managing a monetary response to a stress situation.

"In the event of internationalization of the Indian rupee, the exchange rate would be largely determined by the sentiments of the market forces and the present policy measures to curb such volatilities may not prove to be as effective as they are today," he said.

A more international role for the rupee may add to the country's external sector vulnerabilities in the wake of the uncertainty continuing across most advanced economies, Khan said.

India is running a large current account deficit, as per data for the December quarter, at $19.6 billion, due to slump in exports and growing imports.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)