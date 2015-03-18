(Writes through with RBI, SEBI sources, context)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Himank Sharma
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, March 18 India plans to strip
its central bank of authority to regulate government bonds but
leave it in charge of other money market instruments, setting
the stage for a confrontation with Reserve Bank of India
Governor Raghuram Rajan.
The move by Arun Jaitley's finance ministry is part of an
overhaul intended to expand bond markets by attracting retail
investors and improve the transmission of monetary policy, three
government sources told Reuters.
What would be the biggest regulatory shakeup in a generation
is expected to overshadow policy meetings this Sunday in New
Delhi, which will be attended by Jaitley, Rajan and India's
stock market regulator, whose powers stand to be enhanced.
"The objective is to push financial-sector reforms," one of
the sources said on Wednesday, declining to be identified
because he was not authorised to speak to the media. "You need a
bond market that is well functioning, where retail and corporate
investors can participate."
Changes proposed by Jaitley in his Feb. 28 budget triggered
speculation that he was also looking to transfer money market
regulation from the RBI to the Securities and Exchange Board of
India (SEBI), the country's stock market regulator.
Together with a monetary policy pact announced after the
budget, India would move towards leaving the RBI with a formal
mandate to control inflation and oversee banks but without much
of its market oversight.
Sources at the RBI have expressed concern over the shakeup.
Rajan went on the record last year as saying the creation of a
markets super-regulator would be "somewhat schizophrenic".
As an academic economist in the United States, Rajan
advocated bundling regulation under one roof. But as India's top
monetary official, he has changed his view, saying that such a
step could be "too extreme".
"The government is keen on SEBI taking increased
responsibilities," said a senior official at the capital market
regulator, who also spoke on condition of anonymity. "The RBI is
obviously very worried if they lose this. That takes away a
critical part of their job."
The RBI had no immediate comment.
BONDS ONLY
The government's thinking is that the change would help
lower borrowing costs and resolve a conflict of interests the
RBI now faces in targeting inflation and funding the government.
The government sources said, however, the plan was to only
take the regulation of government bonds from the central bank.
"The RBI will continue to regulate all other monetary
instruments," another source said.
Maintaining oversight of money markets would be crucial for
the RBI. It would let it the central bank use short-term
operations to ensure that its policy rates effectively influence
the rate at which commercial banks lend to each other.
The amendments, which need to be approved by parliament,
will also not take away the power of the RBI to set repo and
reverse repo rates, India's main interest rate tools, the
sources said.
The central bank would also be able to engage in its own
trading in government securities as part of its market
operations, they added.
The RBI currently requires banks to hold 21.5 percent of
deposits in government bonds. They often hold more, making it
harder to pass on to borrowers the RBI's two quarter-point cuts,
which have lowered its key repo rate to 7.5 percent this year.
"It is part of a two-pronged strategy to make monetary
policy more effective in India," said the first source. "First,
we decided to go for inflation targeting, and now we are
shifting government bonds out of the RBI's domain."
The official said the amendments were introduced in
parliament, as part of the annual finance bill that is part of
the budget, after consulting Rajan. "He supported all these
changes," the official added.
However, in an about-turn, the officials said the RBI now
opposed the changes, with deputy governor Urjit Patel voicing
his objections at a meeting on Wednesday with Finance Secretary
Rajiv Mehrishi.
($1 = 62.6899 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi and Suvashree
Dey Chaudhury in Mumbai; Editing by Larry King)