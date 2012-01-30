CHENNAI Jan 30 India's central bank is open to more debt buybacks through open market operations to address the strain on liquidity, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Monday.

The RBI has bought back about 719 billion rupees ($14.44 billion) of government bonds from the secondary market since late November to reduce pressure on yields and ease a cash crunch after New Delhi's increased its borrowing plan for 2011/12.

Bond yields fell on Monday, as traders picked up bonds on hopes of more debt buybacks from the RBI to infuse liquidity, as the cut in banks' cash reserve ratio had only a marginal impact at easing the cash shortage.

The RBI had cut CRR, or the share of deposits banks hold with the central bank, by 50 basis points to 5.5 percent to infuse liquidity. The CRR cut is expected to have released about 320 billion rupees ($6.43 billion) into the banking system on Saturday. (Reporting By Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)