* Rupee gains to help dilute impact on inflation
* Rupee move to depend on global liquidity, Europe
developments
* Open to addressing cash deficit with open market
operations
By Shamik Paul
CHENNAI, Jan 30 India's central bank will
watch for a sustained fall in inflation before it moves ahead
with a cut in policy rates, Reserve Bank of India Deputy
Governor Subir Gokarn said on Monday.
"...certainly interest rates will respond to sustained
movement in inflation downwards and it is on this basis that we
have signaled that this cycle has reached its peak," Gokarn said
on the sidelines of an event in Chennai.
With core inflation still stubbornly high, the Reserve Bank
of India had as expected left its policy repo rate
unchanged at 8.50 percent for the second consecutive review on
Jan.24.
Inflation in India has remained high for long due to
elevated food prices, infrastructure bottlenecks, and an
expansionary fiscal policy that pushed up rural spending power
and strained government finances.
However, a sustained fall in food prices since mid-December
has given policymakers some respite.
Annual headline inflation, measured by the wholesale price
index, slowed to a two-year low of 7.47 percent in
December, thanks to a sharp decline in food inflation. But
manufactured product inflation edged up from the previous month.
The 16 percent drop in the rupee in 2011 has made
imports even more expensive.
However, the rupee has gained 7.3 percent so far in January
helped by renewed global appetite and fund flows into local
debt.
"Rupee has appreciated by 6 to 7 percent so some of the
inflation impact will obviously get diluted over time," Gokarn
said.
The RBI has been intervening in the foreign exchange market
to support the rupee, which had slumped to a record low of 54.30
to the dollar in mid-December.
The central bank and the government have also taken other
steps to support the currency, including liberalising interest
rates for bank deposits held by non-resident Indians as a way to
encourage dollar inflows.
Gokarn added that the exchange rate will broadly depend on
global liquidity and developments in Europe.
OMOs TO STAY
The central bank is open to more debt buybacks through open
market operations to address the strain on liquidity.
"If we need to address liquidity with further OMOs, we are
open to that. We are keeping the OMO option open." Gokarn said.
The RBI has bought back about 719 billion rupees ($14.44
billion) of government bonds from the secondary market since
late November to reduce pressure on yields and ease a cash
crunch after New Delhi's increased its borrowing plan for
2011/12.
Bank borrowed 1.22 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo
auction under liquidity adjustment facility on Monday, sharply
higher than the RBIs comfort level of 600 million rupees.
RBI had cut CRR, or the share of deposits banks hold with
the central bank, by 50 basis points to 5.5 percent in the
latest policy to infuse liquidity. The CRR cut is expected to
have released about 320 billion Indian rupees ($6.49
billion)into the banking system on Saturday.
($1 = 49.3100 Indian rupees)
