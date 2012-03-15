March 15 Indian financial institutions, which do not have a banking licence, cannot classify investments into fixed deposits with banks and interest earned from them as financial assets, the Reserve Bank of India has said.

Some of these institutions, known as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), had kept their funds idle in fixed deposits with banks for several years without starting lending operations, it said.

Also, the RBI said NBFCs must start operations within six months of getting registration certificate and ownership of these financial institutions cannot change prior to the commencement of such activities. (Reporting By Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)