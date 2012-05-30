MUMBAI May 30 The Reserve Bank of India has allowed infrastructure finance companies (IFCs) to have a risk weight of 50 percent on bonds that cover their public-private partnerships as well as commercial operation date projects.

The central bank said on Wednesday the move was aimed to bring in uniformity in norms that already cover other non-banking financial institutions.

For the assets to carry risk weight, the projects should have completed at least one year of operations, the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; editing by Malini Menon)