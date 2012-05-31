MUMBAI May 31 India's central bank is in favour
of relaxing the investment limit for foreign institutional
investors (FIIs) in sovereign bonds, and also doing away with
witholding tax, a key hindrance cited by dealers in expanding
the debt market, according to a bank panel.
The Reserve Bank of India's working group released its draft
report on Thursday outlining measures to boost liquidity in
government securities and interest rate derivatives market.
"Withholding tax has been cited as a major roadblock for FII
participation in local currency bond markets...elimination of
withholding tax will lead to long-term benefits for the
financial market by improving market efficiency," it said.
At present, foreign investors can buy bonds up to $15
billion in government bonds.
Foreign retail investors have been allowed to buy local
corporate bonds for the first time, to bolster capital inflows.
And, some steps are being mulled to rejig investment limits in
bonds.
The report suggests issuing multiple benchmarks of various
maturities and consolidating the bond market.
The 45-page report also favours reviewing of trading norms
for foreign investors in the derivatives segment.
The report also says FIIs eventually should be allowed to
directly take trading positions in the interest rate futures
segment based on the overnight cash rates.
The group also favours targeting the mid-level retail
investor segment, by way of issuing inflation-indexed bonds,
among other measures.
In a bid to encourage volumes, the report calls for giving
out specific securities to primary dealers (PDs) for market
making and in turn incentivise the PDs by way of refinance.
The report calls for gradual easing of the upper limit on
held-to-maturity (HTM) portfolios of banks and emphasises the
need for banks to review the HTM at periodic intervals.
The group suggests RBI should allow trading of zero-coupon
bonds, known as 'STRIPS' (Separate Trading of Registered
Interest and Principal Securities) on the electronic platform.
In a bid to widen participation in bonds trading, the group
suggests setting up of an internet-based system access to
negotiated dealing system, order matching segment (NDS-OM).
For interest rate swaps, the report calls for standardising
these contracts for a centralised clearing and settlement.
The draft report, which was announced in the RBI's Monetary
Policy Statement in April, seeks feedback until June 22.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)