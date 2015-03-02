March 2 The Indian government and the central
bank have agreed an overhaul to monetary policy that will be the
most significant in a generation, with changes that include an
inflation target from the fiscal year beginning in April.
Following are key features of the document published on the
finance ministry's website on Monday:
POLICY DETAIL
* India's monetary policy framework will be operated by the
central bank.
* India's monetary policy framework will aim to "maintain price
stability while keeping in mind the objective of growth".
INFLATION TARGET
* India's central bank will aim to bring inflation below 6
percent by Jan 2016.
* Consumer inflation target for 2016/2017 and subsequent years
will be 4 percent +/-2 percentage points.
MISSING THE TARGET
* India central bank shall be seen to have failed to meet its
target if inflation is more than 6 percent for three straight
quarters in 2015/16 and subsequent years.
* From 2016/17, it will also be seen to have missed its target
if inflation is below 2 percent for three straight quarters in
2016/17 and subsequent years.
EXPLAINING THE MISS
* If the central bank misses the inflation target, it will send
a report to the government citing reasons and remedial actions.
* The central bank will also need to give an estimated
time-period within which it expects to return to the target
level.
COMMITTEE
* The change is expected to include the introduction of a
Monetary Policy Committee, but there was no detail on that in
the document released on Monday.
