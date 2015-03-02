(Adds detail on consequences of miss, MPC)
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, March 2 India has formally
adopted inflation targeting, a historic monetary policy overhaul
that marks a victory for Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram
Rajan, as the government makes subduing chronically volatile
prices a priority.
In a document dated Feb. 20 but published on the ministry
website on Monday, the government and the central bank agreed to
set a consumer inflation target of 4 percent, with a band of
plus or minus 2 percentage points, from the financial year
ending in March 2017.
Rajan, an academic and former International Monetary Fund
chief economist who took the reins at the RBI in 2013, has
championed the move to inflation targeting, increasingly popular
among emerging market economies which typically struggle to
contain price rises that hurt their poorest citizens.
Monday's document showed the move - the most significant
change in monetary policy since India opened its economy more
than two decades ago - had the support of Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's government. That will be critical, given India's
inflation woes cannot be fixed by monetary policy alone.
"The monetary policy framework is clear: the objective is
containing inflation," Finance Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi told
reporters in New Delhi.
India has suffered from almost chronic price volatility, due
in part to its dependence on energy imports and the uncertain
impact of monsoon rains on its large farm sector, as well as the
difficulties transporting food items to market because of its
poor roads and infrastructure.
The government has also historically borrowed heavily to
finance its spending, resulting in high fiscal deficits that
also push up inflation.
Fixing the infrastructure bottlenecks was a major part of a
federal budget unveiled by the government on Saturday.
In return, however, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also asked
for an additional year to bring down the country's fiscal
deficit to its medium-term target of 3 percent of gross domestic
product, which it now intends to do by 2017/18.
"PARADIGM SHIFT"
Rajan has long argued that inflation has to be subdued for
India to achieve sustainable long-term growth. In a break with
RBI practice, he first set targets at the start of last year
after an RBI commissioned report recommended it - without the
government's formal buy-in.
In the decades before that, interest rate policy took into
account several criteria aside from inflation, including the
government's borrowing needs and, at times, the stability of the
rupee exchange rate and the need to protect exports.
Rupa Rege Nitsure, group chief economist at L&T Financial
Services, who was part of the panel that proposed inflation
targeting, said the change marked a "paradigm shift".
"This framework will decrease the uncertainty around the
decision-making process and there will be limited possibility of
any speculation," she said. "Transparency and predictability in
monetary policy decisions are significant progress."
The government will now need to amend the RBI Act to reflect
a new mandate for the central bank, ushering in the biggest
overhaul of monetary policy since the big bang reforms of 1991
that saw India open its up economy to foreign investors.
Any amendments will need to be approved by parliament, which
finance ministry officials have said will come within months.
RATE MOVE NEXT?
The RBI is widely expected to continue cutting interest
rates after lowering the key repo rate by a quarter of a
percentage point to 7.75 percent on Jan. 15.
The RBI governor will continue to determine those rates. He
is currently informally advised by bank officials and an
external panel of advisers, which may be replaced by a monetary
policy committee whose composition is still to be agreed.
Indian inflation has moderated sharply as oil prices slumped
since last year. In January, consumer prices rose
an annual 5.11 percent, well within the target.
Under the document, the RBI will first aim to have consumer
inflation fall below 6 percent by January 2016, in line with
objectives already spelt out by the central bank.
The central bank will be deemed to have missed its target if
inflation is at more than 6 percent for three consecutive
quarters starting in the 2015/16 fiscal year. From the year
after, it will also need to stay above 2 percent.
If it misses, the bank will have to write to the government
to explain the causes, what steps it intends taking to bring
inflation back on target, and within what time frame.
Analysts said the inflation target of 2-6 percent would be
challenging in a country that as recently as 2013 was suffering
from double-digit inflation - a particular risk if oil or food
prices rebound.
Reducing this volatility will need action from the bank but
also from the government, which was overwhelmingly elected in
May 2014 by pledging significant economic reforms.
Yet the budget - billed as a test of Modi's willingness to
reform a $2 trillion economy - delayed fiscal consolidation, was
short on structural reforms and contained revenue targets some
called unrealistic.
Inflation targeting, used by the European Central Bank and
the Federal Reserve, is also becoming increasingly common among
emerging markets such as South Africa and Brazil.
But many, including Brazil, have struggled to hit the
official target.
