A vendor arranges watermelons for sale along the side of a road in Kolkata August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

HYDERABAD, India India's retail inflation still remains high despite the wholesale price-led inflation cooling off, Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Friday.

He was speaking at an academic institution in the southern city of Hyderabad.

India's consumer price-led inflation was 9.39 percent in April, while the annual wholesale price-led inflation slipped below the crucial 5 percent threshold to 4.89 percent, also in April.

Subbarao also said that there were several upside risk factors to inflation and the central bank has to remain sensitive to these.

(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Supriya Kurane)