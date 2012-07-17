(Updates to add quotes, background)
MUMBAI, July 17 India's non-inflationary growth
rate has fallen to around 7.5 percent from 8 percent in the
post-Lehman crisis period, central bank chief Duvvuri Subbarao
said on Tuesday.
Assessing India's potential growth rate consistent with the
objective of low and stable inflation remains a challenge,
Subbarao said in a speech at the Reserve Bank of India's sixth
statistics day conference.
Before the 2008 global financial crisis, the country's
potential output, defined as growth without fuelling inflation
pressures, was 8.5 percent.
"An accurate estimate of potential output is critically
important for central banks to assess demand conditions and the
output gap. Reliability and timeliness are critical," he said.
The RBI projects the economy to grow at 7.3 percent in
2012/13.
India's industrial output grew more than expected in May at
2.4 percent from a year earlier, while headline inflation slowed
to its lowest level in five months in June to 7.25 percent.
While a lower inflation number added to pressure from
business leaders to cut policy rates, a faltering monsoon -- key
to volatile food prices -- tempered such expectations with the
government warning inflation could accelerate without more rain.
Asia's third-largest economy posted its slowest growth in
nine years at 5.3 percent in the March quarter, fuelling
concerns of a sharp slowdown in the current fiscal year that
began in April.
Subbarao added that the central bank should focus on price
changes at the industry level or the producer price index, which
reflects the actual price excluding government subsidies, sales
and excise taxes.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Neha Dasgupta; Writing by
Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)