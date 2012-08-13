(Updates with quote, details, background)
By Shamik Paul
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India Aug 13 India's
central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao stuck to a hawkish tone
on Monday, emphasising his concern that inflation remains too
high and again prodding the government to restrain its own
borrowing.
Since cutting its main interest rate in April by a
bigger-than-expected 50 basis points to 8 percent, the Reserve
Bank of India has stayed on hold, reiterating its message that
bringing down inflation is its top priority even as economic
conditions deteriorate.
"The task for the RBI is to restrain demand. What is the
task for the government? The task for the government is to
generate supply so that we produce more and that will bring down
inflationary pressures," Subbarao said in a speech at a event in
south India.
India is expected to report on Tuesday that headline
wholesale price index inflation edged higher in July
to an annual 7.37 percent from 7.25 percent in June, according
to a Reuters poll of economists.
Data that either matches or comes above June WPI levels
would likely reduce expectations for interest rate cuts. The
RBI's next scheduled policy review is on Sept. 17.
Subbarao said on Monday that India was seeing lots of
inflationary pressures in the economy, though he attributed some
of those to demand factors, and not just supply shocks.
Last week a handful of economists cut their gross domestic
product (GDP) growth forecasts for the current fiscal year to
around 5.5 percent, adding to doubts about the outlook for
Asia's third-largest economy. Growth of 5.3 percent in the March
quarter was India's slowest in nine years.
Subbarao also said declining investment was a cause for
concern, and that domestic factors were pulling down growth. He
added that the RBI does not have adequate room through monetary
policy to respond to a crisis arising from global factors.
At its last review, the central bank raised its headline
inflation projection for the year ending in March 2013 to 7
percent from 6.5 percent, while lowering its GDP growth forecast
to 6.5 percent from 7.3 percent.
Subbarao has maintained his hawkish stance on inflation
despite slowing growth. On Monday, he said the country needed to
expand much faster than 6 percent, calling India an outlier
since growth is slowing while inflation has not.
He said deficit spending by the central government and
states is adding to inflation.
"Those fiscal deficits are going into government
expenditure, which is consumption expenditure, that's going into
people's hands, they are consuming more. That is increasing
demand and that is adding to inflationary pressures," he said.
His comments come a week after newly appointed Finance
Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram said high interest rates were
burdening consumers. Bond prices rallied after Chidambaram's
remarks, as investors bet the government would start pressuring
the RBI to cut interest rates.
(Additional reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael
Nam/Ruth Pitchford)