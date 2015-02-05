MUMBAI Feb 5 The Reserve Bank of India still
has a way to go in fighting inflation and it is important that
the central bank has the credibility to bring down inflation if
it picks up, Governor Raghuram Rajan said in an interview with a
domestic newspaper.
"People say we have won the war on inflation. I am not so
confident. What we need to aim for is that if there are supply
shocks in future, they don't increase inflationary expectations.
We should be able to see through those shocks. That is when I
would say we have won," Rajan said in an interview with The
Economic Times published on Thursday.
Rajan's words of caution come a few days after the RBI held
interest rates steady in its latest policy review after a
surprise inter-meeting rate cut last month.
Rajan also stressed on the need for the country to
accelerate growth, saying India should not settle for "anything
less than double-digit growth" in the medium term.
He also said India was importing "disinflationary
conditions" from the rest of the world, helping contain domestic
inflation, but said countries needed to be mindful of "an
exchange rate that is too strong, which is not competitive."
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Rafael Nam)