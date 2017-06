MUMBAI Feb 13 The Reserve Bank of India sold a net $9.18 billion in December in the spot and forwards foreign exchange markets, sharply up from $4.54 billion in the previous month, data from the central bank's bulletin showed.

In December, the central bank sold a net $7.81 billion in the spot foreign exchange market, more than twice the amount it sold in the previous month. In the forwards market, the RBI sold a net $1.37 billion, lower than November's $1.62 billion.

The rupee had touched a record low of 54.30 to the dollar on Dec. 15, prompting the RBI to intervene in the market to support the Indian unit.

The rupee ended at 49.19/20 to the dollar on Monday, stronger than Friday's close of 49.40/41. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)