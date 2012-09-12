MUMBAI, Sept 12 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
sold $785 million and did not buy any dollars in July, compared
with net sales of $50 million in the previous month, data from
the central bank showed on Wednesday.
The rupee started July with strong gains against the U.S.
dollar, but the rally started to fizzle out towards the second
half, with the rupee closing down 0.1 percent for the month
against the greenback.
On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 55.21/22 to a dollar in
the secondary market.
In the forward dollar market, outstanding dollar sales rose
to $14.46 billion in July from $14.08 billion in June, RBI data
showed, indicating the central bank's preference to intervene in
the forward markets to prevent the rupee liquidity from
tightening further in the spot market.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)