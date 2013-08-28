Japan Feb current account surplus 2.8 trillion yen, beats forecast
TOKYO Japan's current account surplus stood at 2.81 trillion yen ($25.26 billion) in February, finance ministry data showed on Monday, the biggest surplus since March 2016.
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars starting at around 68.70 rupee levels to help bring down the rupee to below 68, five traders told Reuters.
The partially convertible rupee recovered to as much as 67.90/91 per dollar, after hitting a record low of 68.75. It was still way below its Tuesday's close of 66.24/25.
Two traders said the intervention was "aggressive", while others said the sharp down move seen was more due to illiquid conditions rather than heavy dollar selling by the central bank.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
TOKYO Japan's current account surplus stood at 2.81 trillion yen ($25.26 billion) in February, finance ministry data showed on Monday, the biggest surplus since March 2016.
SCARBOROUGH SHOAL, South China Sea Far out in the South China Sea, where dark blue meets bright turquoise, a miles-long row of fishing boats anchor near Scarborough Shoal, backed by a small armada of coastguard projecting China's power in Asia's most disputed waters.